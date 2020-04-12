Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

