Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.99.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

