Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.11.

Thor Industries stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

