XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.