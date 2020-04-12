Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLAD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $199.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

