Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLUU. Benchmark increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.18 million, a PE ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

