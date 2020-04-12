Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

