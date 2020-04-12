Zacks Investment Research Lowers W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $72.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

GRA stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.30.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

