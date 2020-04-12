UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

