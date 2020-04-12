Pirelli & C.’s (PLLIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing tires under the P Zero Velo name, as well as urban tires under the Scorpion MTB, Cinturato Velo, and Cycl-e name.

