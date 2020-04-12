ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

