Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 161,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.