Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.
NYSE:MTX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.
In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 161,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
