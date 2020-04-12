Analysts Expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $39.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $38.99 million. Nlight reported sales of $41.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $191.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.27 million, with estimates ranging from $218.27 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,405 shares of company stock valued at $213,648. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.83 on Friday. Nlight has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

