UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.