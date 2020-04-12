Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

