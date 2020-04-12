American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.