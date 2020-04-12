Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AHH. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

