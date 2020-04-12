Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.