Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

AKR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

