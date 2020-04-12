Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 958,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 804,004 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

