Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

