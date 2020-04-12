$324.07 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post sales of $324.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $330.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CBSH opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after buying an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

