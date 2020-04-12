Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

GLBZ stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLBZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.