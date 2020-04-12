RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 1st

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $28.25 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,222 shares of company stock valued at $58,495 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.