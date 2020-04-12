Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 126.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,627.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 501,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,978.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

