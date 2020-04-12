Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris bought 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $246,273.00.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

