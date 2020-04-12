Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris bought 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $246,273.00.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Dividend History for Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st
Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st
RGC Resources Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 1st
RGC Resources Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 1st
Oxford Lane Capital Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Oxford Lane Capital Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report