First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,836,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

