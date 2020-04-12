Autohome Inc (ATHM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.77 on April 22nd

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. China International Capital downgraded shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.