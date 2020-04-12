Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of -28.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BELFA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 5,040 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,589.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock worth $99,057 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

