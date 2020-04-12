Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of -32.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.83. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Article: Net Income

Dividend History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st
Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st
RGC Resources Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 1st
RGC Resources Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 1st
Oxford Lane Capital Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Oxford Lane Capital Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report