Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of -32.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.83. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

