McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

MGRC stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MGRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

