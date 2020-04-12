State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 438 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,407 shares of company stock worth $12,008,747. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average of $210.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

