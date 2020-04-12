Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Stelljes III purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

