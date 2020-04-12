Arcosa Inc (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

ACA stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

