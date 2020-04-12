Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 15th

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Comtech Telecomm. has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of CMTL opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

