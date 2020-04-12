State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.82 Million Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

