Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Covanta were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Covanta by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Covanta by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.49. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Several research firms have commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Covanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

