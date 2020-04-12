Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after buying an additional 2,192,248 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 702,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,053,000 after acquiring an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after acquiring an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 393,387 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $37.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

