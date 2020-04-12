Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 452 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

