San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $29,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

VLO stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.