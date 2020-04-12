Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $343.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.