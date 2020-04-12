San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

