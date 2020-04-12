San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 542 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $998.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

