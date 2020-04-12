San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

