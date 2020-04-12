San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $32,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

