Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

