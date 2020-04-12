Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of PL8 opened at A$0.87 ($0.61) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.12. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52 week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Dividend History for Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8)

