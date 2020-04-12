Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of PL8 opened at A$0.87 ($0.61) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.12. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52 week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42.
About Plato Income Maximiser
