State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 312 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,692,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

