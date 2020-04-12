State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,581,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at $18,468,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $311.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $340.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.