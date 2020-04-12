State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.57 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

